Forensic Investigator and Ethical Hacker Dave Chronister Guest on "Leadership Beyond Borders" on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- In this interview, Leadership Beyond Borders host Kimberli Lewis chats with Dave B. Chronister, CEO of Parameter Security. They discuss how the new norm will affect cyber security, how we became so vulnerable and what we can better protect ourselves and businesses.



12 January 2020- Kimberli Lewis, host of Leadership Beyond Borders, conducts a timely interview with the founder and CEO of Parameter Security, Dave B. Chronister. Dave is an expert in the field of cyber security, and a proven forensic investigator. He is also a certified ethical hacker, and featured on many top media outlets.



Listeners to the episode, Cyber Security in the New Norm: Insights from an Ethical Hacker, which will air on January 12 at 3:00 PT, on Voice America Business channel, will hear a fascinating discussion regarding the challenges of cyber security as a result of the sudden Covid 19 pandemic. Companies and individuals shifted to life online and battled an onslaught of Covid 19 spam messages and a staggering increase of impersonation attacks. While protection and security is always on the minds of businesses, the pandemic brought to light issues which the world had not encountered before and companies in every industry turned to the experts for guidance.



Dave Chronister's expertise encompasses building and maintaining corporate security programs in some of the most heavily regulated industries. He was the architect for the A.G. Edwards electronic messaging system –the largest exchange server deployment at the time. Dave was a technical advisor with medical and dental practices helping them meet complex HIPAA compliance.



Kimberli Lewis , aside from hosting Leadership Beyond Borders is the director of and founder of the Women's Leadership Academy 2020 .



Ms Lewis has built a loyal listenership on over the past 24 months in part due to the wide variety of informative business guests.



Leadership Beyond Borders airs every Tuesday at 3:00pm Pacific Time. The interview Cyber Security in the New Norm: Insights from an Ethical Hacker will air on January 12. The episode will be available on Leadership Beyond Borders on VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



About Kimberli Lewis and Leadership Beyond Borders

Leadership Beyond Borders looks at the impact constant change is having on organizations and how these changes affect the kind of leadership needed to drive long-term success in today's global economy. Leadership Beyond Borders explores the opportunities and challenges diverse and virtual organizations bring and what kind of leadership skills and values are needed today to ensure employee engagement, retention and ultimately great company performance. The program talks about everything from gender balance to generational and cultural business values that may impact one's position or an organization. Guests include international leadership experts from around the globe. If a listener is in a leadership position or aspires to be in one - regardless if the business is international or local - the program helps listeners become aware of today's leadership opportunities and challenges. Learn more at http://www.globalbusinesstherapy.com



