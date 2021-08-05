Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



What is Forensic Technologies and Services?

Forensic technology and service are used for identification, interpretation and assessment of substantial evidence gathered from the site of the crime. For instance, enhanced fingerprint retrieval from metal objects such as gun cartridges and various metal ammunition, the role of chemistry to identify the chemical and biological weapons, and integration of advanced technologies which can improve the detection of various drugs and explosives materials at security checkpoints. These technological advancements have helped the market with reduced costs in practical applications, which enhances the affordability of forensic applications in various fields and thus, increases the demand for the very market..

National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and National Science Foundation (NSF) jointly initiated an Industry/ University Cooperative Research Center to improve university and industry collaboration in forensic science R&D and education. Moreover, NIJ has established a partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to promote innovation in forensic science. In addition, NIJ funds forensic science projects to promote fundamental forensic science



The Forensic Technologies and Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automated Liquid Handling Technology, Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis, Microarrays, Others), Application (Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance, Judicial/Law Enforcement, Others), Service Type (DNA Profiling, Chemical Analysis, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification, Others), Location Based (Laboratory Forensic Technology, Portable Forensic Technology)



Market Trend

- Increasing technological advancement in the forensic technologies



Market Drivers

- Growing penetration rate of cybercrime on a global scale

- Increasing research and development activities in the DNA sequencing area coupled with automated fingerprint identification and facial reconstruction

- Surging investment by government and numerous supportive reimbursement policies



Market Challenges

- High cost of forensic technologies

- The administrative limitations in wide-ranging industries



