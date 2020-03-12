Forensic Technologies Market Is Thriving Worldwide

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The Global Forensic Technologies Market study with + market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2026, some of the players studied are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, Promega Corporation, NMS Labs, Qiagen, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd & SPEX Forensics.



The chemical analysis segment accounted for the most significant chunk of demand-share in the global forensic technologies market.

The laboratory forensics segment accounted for a considerable chunk of share of the global forensic technologies market. This is attributable to effective and efficient results in laboratory settings, as samples can be analyzed without any contamination (most of the pieces of evidence at a crime scene tend to be contaminated). Moreover, technological advancements (adoption of laboratory information management system (LIMS) software to perform multiple tasks at a time) in laboratory settings are expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the forensic science market. This mainly attributes to factirs such as huge government funding for forensic labs, the presence of improved infrastructure, and key vendors, and the growing crime rates in countries such as the US, Columbia, and Brazil.

Research Coverage Players Includes: Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, Promega Corporation, NMS Labs, Qiagen, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd & SPEX Forensics



Forensic Technologies Product Types In-Depth: DNA Profiling, Chemical Analysis, Biometric/Fingerprint Analysis, Firearm Analysis & Other



Forensic Technologies Major Applications/End users: Laboratory Forensics (LIMS) & Portable Forensics (FaaS)



Forensic Technologies Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



