New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Forensic Technology Market Size – USD 19.86 Billion in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 12.3%, Industry Trends –Advancements in technology.



The global forensic technology market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 50.41 Billion by 2027 and register a rapid revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The forensic technology market continues to register major growth owing to increasing demand and usage of advanced technologies to solve crimes. High demand for these solutions is also due to upsurge in sophisticated crimes and illicit activities in recent years, which have been resulting in increased growth of the forensic technology market.



Advancements in technologies and forensic equipment such as magnetic fingerprinting, DNA sequences, and integrated ballistic systems is also propelling market growth. Forensics is proving to be highly advantages, and enhanced fingerprint recovery enables lifting prints from weapons, guns, bomb and cartridge fragments, and serves to conclude investigations of a range of crimes. The growing terrorism threat globally has also served to increase adoption of forensic technology in recent years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3734



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Forensic Fluids Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, SPEX Forensics, NMS Labs, Morpho Group, and LGC Forensics, among others.



Government initiatives to support forensic research is also supporting growth of the market. However, the technology is not always correct, and uncertain accuracy of results could be a factor that will hamper adoption in emerging countries.



The COVID-19 impact:



The forensic technology market is expected to gain some level of support in terms of growth an increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreak, and as a result of an investigation being conducted into details of origin and outbreak.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Next-generation sequencing segment is witnessing increased revenue growth due to its ability to identify humans by degraded blood samples and its usage in paternity tests. It also reduces bias and errors, which will propel the demand for these solutions, and in turn support revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.



DNA profiling is used to identify the origin of DNA at a crime scene and reveal biological relationships. There is high demand for DNA profiling in law enforcement agencies to secure the correct convict and exonerate the innocent. Growing need and use of DNA profiling is expected to drive growth of this segment over the forecast period.



Pharmacogenetics is gaining importance in forensics to investigate the cause of death when autopsy provides no result, and to check the response of drugs in different genetic variations. Increase in demand for detailed reports for judicial purposes is expected to further drive revenue growth of this segment.



North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2019 due to increased adoption of forensics technology and solutions across public and private companies. Development of more advanced healthcare equipment by major players in the market in the region is also boosting growth of the forensic technology market.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3734



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global forensic technology market on the basis of technology, services, application, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Capillary Electrophoresis

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Next-Generation Sequencing

Microarrays

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Others



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical Analysis

DNA Profiling

Firearms Identification

Biometric Analysis

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biodefense & Biosurveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Pharmacogenetics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3734



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Forensic Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Forensic Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Presence of strong product pipeline



4.2.2.2. Increasing number of funding programs focused toward pneumonia research



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High number of patent expirations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued….



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/3734



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.