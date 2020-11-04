Forensics Careers in the US – Creating Clarity from Chaos, Reliable and Flexible Individuals in High Demand with an 8% Job Increase for the Sector in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- To work in the forensics sector you must be able to create clarity from chaos and handle large scale incidents occurring regularly across the country. Career opportunities are available with LVI Associates in cities from the west to east coast of the US. From New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to Charlotte, San Francisco to Dallas and further. Forensics professionals do research into the failing of buildings and structures to develop solutions which will be used to improve design and engineering processes in the future. The work they do is vital in ensuring property damage and personal injury are avoided. The Institution of Civil Engineers has reported that over 90% of structural failures are attributed to human errors. This emphasizes the importance for forensic investigation to uncover the reasons behind these failures and to prevent accidents like these happening again. It is an exciting sector to join and the job market is expected to increase, The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted an increase of eight percent between 2016-2026 which is higher than average for sectors across the nation. LVI Associates consultants are passionate about supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire, get in touch today if you want to know how to further your forensics career today.



LVI Associates are a leading force in forensics and infrastructure recruitment in the US and have been for many years. The firm has an outstanding track record of producing optimal results for candidates and clients with their bespoke recruitment solutions for a number of specialist sectors including: forensics, building services, construction, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to answer many companies' biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. LVI Associates offers peace of mind to companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, and as part of the Phaidon International Group are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. By investing heavily in the frequent and up to date training of their consultants in the best-in-class recruitment technology the firm can ensure their results are made with precision, accuracy and speed.



By reimagining the recruitment process throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm have been able to adapt well to the continually changing environment we are living in, in the US. Having built a network across 60 countries of highly skilled engineers, project managers, directors and originators, LVI Associates are helping to secure business-critical talent beyond the borders of the US. The firm's consultants are experts in their chosen field and have the ability to place candidates in roles around the world, from Berlin, to Shanghai, London to Lucerne. The opportunity for a career with immense growth possibilities is just around the corner with the support of LVI Associate's passionate team.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the forensics and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



There are a plethora of roles currently available through LVI Associates including: building envelope consultant, forensic structural engineer, principal – disputes and investigations, senior structural engineer, senior principal, senior building / construction consultant, building enclosure specialist and much more.



To find out more information about forensics careers USA visit https://www.lviassociates.com/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +65 3165 1400.



- For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



- LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.