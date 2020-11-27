Forensics Careers in the US – High Demand for Forensic Structural Engineers in the US.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- A career in forensic structural engineer involves exploring the failings of buildings and structures to analyse how methods can be improved in the future to avoid property damage and personal injury. The Institution of Civil Engineers reported that over 90% of structural failures are attributed to human errors. This figure is something forensic structural engineers are well aware of and work towards understanding the actions and behaviours of people that were behind the conveyor belt which caused a structural failure. Hiring managers are under an increased amount of pressure to bring professionals into their companies. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported a predicted rise of 8% before 2026 for jobs in the forensics sector, above the national average. Now is the time to join the sector and make a difference to the structural issues around you.



As a leading specialist recruiter in forensics jobs, LVI Associates offer recruitment solutions across building services, construction, engineering & infrastructure, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. LVI Associates have a team of 750+ passionate employees and consultants working around the clock in over 12 office locations worldwide to connect local specialists with a global perspective. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to engineering professionals looking to advance their career in cities across the US from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to San Francisco and Dallas to Boston, the opportunity for career progression is immense. LVI Associates pride themselves on being able to provide peace of mind for engineering managers in their talent acquisition search. The agency ensures their consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast hiring solutions with optimal results. Consultants at LVI Associates are committed to taking every step of the recruitment process with their candidates from source through to hire. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the forensic structural engineer sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through LVI Associates include: senior structural engineer, senior project manager – building forensics, forensic structural – engineering manager, senior forensic structural engineer, forensic engineer/architect, associate principle – building forensics, construction defect consultant, project manager – roofing, mid-level building envelope consultant, senior building enclosure consultant and principal – disputes and investigations. LVI Associates' passionate consultants' local expertise in their chosen field paired with the global perspective that LVI Associates have as an agency makes them undisputedly top of their game for recruitment in the forensics sector in the US.



LVI Associates are able to provide an unrivalled service due to their deep sector expertise as they provide guidance on market trends such as salary expectations, desirable skill sets, new technologies and employee expectations within your sector. The firm can help with specific and hard-to-fill roles, they can cut the recruiting cost for your company and help you avoid hiring the wrong candidate. LVI Associates believe that recruitment solutions should be individually curated for each client to make sure the job brief, salary offer and screening process are fit to purpose to ensure the best candidate is hired and no money is lost in the process. Get in touch with LVI Associates friendly consultants today to find out they can help you find the right talent or define your next career move.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.