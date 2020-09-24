Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Forescout Technologies, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FSCT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FSCT stocks, concerns whether certain Forescout Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



On June 11, 2020 a lawsuit was filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements. The plaintiff claims that between February 6, 2020 through May 15, 2020, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts regarding the significant and disproportionate decline in Forescout's financial performance and the related risk Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp. would not close.



Those who purchased shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



