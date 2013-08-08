ForeSights: Edible Algae - New Study Released

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "ForeSights: Edible Algae"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Protein-rich microalgae are nutrient dense which gives them great potential as a food source and a functional ingredient. This ForeSights report was compiled according to Datamonitor Consumer's ForeSights methodology, which aims to identify new concepts that could influence consumer trends or have a future commercial application in consumer packaged goods.
Scope of the Report:
- Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the consumer packaged goods market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.
- Identify interesting new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas on offer in retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.
- Understand how new concepts and ideas fit in to - or challenge - current consumer trends.
- Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.
Report Highlights:
Microalgae's multiple health benefits appeal to consumers who are increasingly embracing the "convenient health" attributes of functional products. These nutrient-dense microorganisms are rich in protein, antioxidants, gluten-free, non-allergenic, and non-GMO.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Up to 60% of algae consist of protein, which could provide a plant alternative to animal-derived protein. Opportunities thus exist to tap into microalgae's potential application in meat-free products. Microalgae offer a potential means of addressing food scarcity in the long term, making it an emerging ingredient to watch out for.
Keywords: ForeSights, CPG, FMCG, edible algae, microalgae, vegeteranization, meat-free, functional health, health conscious, food scarcity, sustainability, sustainable.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are microalgae and why is the product trending now?
- What opportunities do edible algae as a food source present for the CPG industry?
- What limitations do edible algae as a food source pose to CPG manufacturers?
- What does the concept of edible algae tell me about potential developments in consumer behavior?
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