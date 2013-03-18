ForeSights in Consumer Packaged Goods 2012 - New Report Available

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "ForeSights in Consumer Packaged Goods 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- In a constantly evolving market you need an early warning system to tell you what's changing. ForeSights in Consumer Packaged Goods 2012 contains 25 case studies of new ideas and concepts that may impact tomorrow's consumer packaged goods landscape.
Report Scope
- Access 25 inspiring, insightful case studies of new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas from retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.
- Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the consumer packaged goods market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.
- Understand how new concepts and ideas fit into - or challenge - current consumer trends.
- Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.
Report Highlights
Discover the latest super ingredients that are emerging on the scene: they offer interesting - and natural - solutions to some of the key challenges faced by today's food and drinks manufacturing industry such as sustainability and meeting consumer need states such as low-calorie or allergy-free.
Concepts are emerging that subvert the normal order of things in the consumer packaged goods landscape. Find out how commodity products can be super-premiumized and diversified, how new personalization concepts are threatening to end the one-size-fits-all approach to mass manufacturing, and how consumers are changing typical eating patterns.
Keywords: ForeSights, emerging, super ingredients, superfood, experience economy, innovation, marketing, CPG, FMCG, consumer goods, food, drink, soft drinks, alcohol, personal care, household care, packaging, foodservice, retail, online, consumption, personalization, formulation, premium, positioning.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What novel product and service concepts are on the market? What opportunities do they present for consumer packaged goods companies?
- What are the emerging threats to the consumer packaged goods market? What does my business need to be aware of?
- What new consumer behaviours are observable in the market place and how will this potentially develop over time?
- How can I apply the lessons from new product and service concepts to my category?
