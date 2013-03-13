Nahkon Ratschasima, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Forest of Peace handles a lot of environment procedures. Today, this website provides a lot of information on different topics. All of the information that this company provides is very useful and important in taking care of the environment most especially the forests. The Forest of Peace is now providing a lot of links that have different topics. Some of the most popular topics that are being offered in their website are the ‘World Kids Coloring Day’ and the Touchdown for Thailand’s program.



The Forest of Peace Company has been organizing different activities about education that everyone can benefit from. Some of the events that this company has organized are the paint and art festivals and annual education. They are also providing a service that is about broadcasting and live projection to help ideology politically and economically. Other companies and website that have the same purpose as this one don’t have this service as they are providing useless information and services.



One of the most common and important topics that this company provides is the World Kids Coloring Day. Aside from letting children color different environment-related pieces, they can also learn more about trees. They are also providing grants and other gifts to orphans to give children a better future. This event is a very popular and informative one that every interested individual can enroll and join in. Other companies with the same purpose as this one don’t have this event and topic.



Another common topic that this website provides is the touchdown of the 800 million trees that are about to planted by a program in Thailand. Aside from the fact that this program will help the environment to get rid of a lot of damages brought by particular disasters, the proceeds of this program will go to charities as it aims to help orphans. This program is connected to the Children’s Future Day that is being held in a lot of countries all over the world.



Other than these events and information provided by Forest of Peace, they are also offering free entrée services and refresher to orphans and even students in Thailand. This is the only company or website that offers these services.



The Bridge Builder: Forest of Peace - #Staedtler

