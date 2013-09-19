Forest Products in Australia - New Report Available

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Forest Products in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Forest Products in Australia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Australia forest products market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The forest products industry consists of industrial roundwood, sawnwood, wood panels and sheets, and wood fuels. It excludes "roundwood", that is, trees after harvesting but before significant processing; it also excludes pulp, card, paper, and similar downstream products. The market's volume represents consumption and is shown in cubic meters. The market's value has been calculated at producer selling price and any currency conversions have been undertaken using 2012 constant exchange rates.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -1.4% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 37,889.3 million cubic meters in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $19,224.2m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the forest products market in Australia
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the forest products market in Australia
Leading company profiles reveal details of key forest products market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Australia forest products market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Australia economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Australia forest products market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Australia forest products market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Australia forest products market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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