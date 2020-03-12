Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The global forestry equipment market is likely to expand at a steady pace in the coming years due to the growth in production of industrial round wood. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "FORESTRY EQUIPMENT" MARKET: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026," the market was valued at USD 9,559.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach USD 13,109.9 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.09%.



Top Players



AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Deere & Company.

CNH Industrial N.V

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

Bell Equipment

Sumitomo Heavy Industries.



The growing focus on forest management has created a huge demand for forestry equipment. There has been a growing awareness of forest preservation and management. The increasing focus on forest management has led to the demand for forestry equipment. The demand for forestry equipment has led to innovations in related products. The forestry industry is taking several efforts to enable high quality of the yield, along with an increase in quantity. These efforts have contributed to an increase in demand for forestry equipment. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the aforementioned factors will aid the growth of the global forestry equipment market in the coming years.



Product Launches to Boost the Market



The advent of newer equipment and integration of innovative concepts has contributed to the growth of the global forestry equipment market. Technologically sound equipment will create a huge demand from end-users around the world. Prevailing companies have been actively participating in their own ways, some of which are catapulting newer products, while others are involved in deals and agreements with market counterparts. Altogether these factors will bode well for the overall market and increasing product launches will favor the growth of the global forestry equipment market in the forthcoming years.



INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:



February, 2019: Komatsu acquired TimbrePro Inc.which is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of purpose-built forest machines and attachments, offering tracked feller bunchers and harvesters, forwarders, wheeled harvesters, and felling heads.

April 2019: Tata International signed an agreement with John Deere. According to the agreement, Tata International will be the authorised distributor for John Deere construction and forestry products in Ghana, Nigeria, Benin and Togo



Segmentation



1. By Equipment Type

Felling Equipment

Extracting Equipment

On-Site Processing Equipment

Cutting & Loading Equipment

Other Forestry Equipment



2. By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Caterpillar Announces New Forestry Equipment with Innovative Technology



The global forestry equipment market is blessed with product innovations by renowned companies. Increasing merger and acquisitions, in addition to frequent product launches, are adding to the demand for forestry equipment, globally. Recently, Caterpillar announced the launch of two forest machines to its product portfolio. Caterpillar's latest equipment are designed to perform forestry tasks ranging from road building and site activities such as log processing. Caterpillar's CAT 548 and 548 LL are designed with high horsepower and increased lift capacity. The improvements in equipment have created a huge demand for Caterpillar's newest product. Fortune Business Insights predicts that such product launches will favor the growth of the global forestry equipment market in the coming years.



Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that have had contributed to the growth of the global forestry equipment market. The report stresses on several factors that have influenced market activities. The report includes factors that have accounted for growth of the overall market along with some factors that have restrained the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has included the segmentation of the global forestry equipment market based on product types and regional demographics.



Table of Content



5. Global Forestry Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (USD Mn)



5.2.1. Felling Equipment



5.2.2. Extracting Equipment



5.2.3. On-Site Processing Equipment



5.2.4. Cutting & Loading Equipment



5.2.5. Other Equipment



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (USD Mn)



5.3.1. North America



5.3.2. Europe



5.3.3. Asia Pacific



5.3.4. Middle East and Africa



5.3.5. Latin America



6. North America Forestry Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (USD Mn)



6.2.1. Felling Equipment



6.2.2. Extracting Equipment



6.2.3. On-Site Processing Equipment



6.2.4. Cutting & Loading Equipment



6.2.5. Other Equipment



6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (USD Mn)



6.3.1. United States



6.3.2. Canada



6.3.3. Rest of North America



7. Europe Forestry Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



7.1. Key Findings / Summary



TOC Continued…!



