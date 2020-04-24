Forestry Equipment Market Trends 2026 by Top Players AB Volvo¸ Deere & Company¸ Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Caterpillar, Palfinger AG

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Forestry equipment market growth will be driven by increasing usage of timber in residential and commercial construction applications along with mounting need for timber harvesting. Forestry equipment is primarily used in heavy-duty operations such as lodging, forest & wildlife management, sanctuary conservation and vegetation clearance. The equipment is also used to manufacture furniture, wood pellets, wood panels, for pulp processing and wood processing. According to the research, the forestry equipment market size is anticipated to touch the $ 17 billion mark by 2026.



With rise in disposable incomes, urbanization rate is speeding up and so is the need for housing and sanitation to accommodate more people in cities. Growing demand for wood-based products from construction and real estate sector may supplement forestry equipment market share over the coming years. Global forestry equipment market size is forecast to surpass USD 17 billion by 2026.



Forestry equipment is widely utilized for making wood chips, cutting trees, delimbing, and dragging woods to certain locations. Increasing investments in R&D for the development of wood-based innovative products is propelling the demand for forestry equipment. Moreover, wood-based panels such as particleboard, plywood, Oriented Strand Board and fiberboard are in high demand and will thereby augment the adoption of equipment for raw material harvesting.



Focus towards vegetation conservation, management and restoration of national forests is gradually increasing. The government authorities across the United States are largely supporting timber harvesting or regeneration treatments to stabilize the ecosystem. Rise in number of natural calamities has instigated government authorities to undertake reforestation initiatives to protect affected watersheds. This is likely to create a massive demand for forestry equipment.



Chippers are expected to experience major adoption owing to increasing demand for wood chips in construction, as fuel & composting materials and for erosion control. Wood chips and other organic matters such as grass cuttings and dead leaves act as excellent fertilizers. The emergence of organic farming has created huge demand for processed wood chips.



To cater to the growing demand, manufacturers in the forest equipment market are launching affordable self-propelled chippers for speedy and efficient functioning. For instance, Alle Rechte vorbehalten in 2019 launched a self-propelled chippers variant, equipped with an engine having 612 - 768 horsepower.



North America is likely to emerge as a profitable revenue terrain for forestry equipment industry owing to mounting demand for saw logs and roundwood from the region. Major players across the region are launching new products equipped with advanced engines, better safety features, efficiency and high productivity. For instance, in 2017, Hitachi planned to launch a new forestry equipment in North America. The machine featured a Stage IV Isuzu engine which would aid in enhancing productivity while lowering maintenance costs.



Key players operating in the forestry equipment market are Caterpillar, Komatsu Ltd., Deere & Company, AB Volvo, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Barko Hydraulics LLC, JCB, Liebherr Group, Bell Equipment, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., amongst others.



With increasing consumption of wood-based products in infrastructure development, the forestry equipment rental service is rapidly growing across the North American region. Leading businesses such as Caterpillar & Deere, are providing forestry equipment rental services to cater to the mounting demand. For instance, in August Komatsu appointed TEC (Tractor & Equipment Company) in 2019 as its distributor in North America region.



