Forestville EC Generates Hype Amongst Avid Investors

Forestville EC is the new luxurious Executive Condo that is creating a buzz amongst avid property investors as well as homebuyers. Located in the prime estate of Woodlands, Forestville is a highly anticipated project for people in the know. These are some of the reasons why:



Prime Location with Seamless Connectivity

For many Singaporeans, location and connectivity always come first when choosing a property. Forestville EC is strategically located along Woodlands Avenue 5, and is just a short distance away from Woodlands and Admiralty MRT station. It will also be close to the upcoming Woodlands South MRT (Thomson Line). The close proximity to the train stations provides residents with seamless connectivity all the way to downtown Shenton Way and Marina Bay.



Excellent Range of World-Class Amenities

In itself, the Woodlands estate is one of the few mature estates in Singapore. This means that there is an excellent range of amenities that serve the residents of Forestville. Be it shopping, dining or entertainment options, you will be spoilt for choice at the nearby Causeway Point, Woodlands Civic Centre, Vista Point, Woodlands North Plaza and many others!



A unique attraction is the world class Woodlands Waterfront, a S$ 1.9 million beautiful coastal park that consists of a 1.5 km stretch of waterfront promenade, a large multi-generation playground and a coastal jetty that offers visitors panoramic views of the park as well as the Straits of Johor.



Great Investment Potential

In most cases, investors look for properties with great investment potential and this is one of the main reason why Forestville is generating such favorable hype amongst prospective buyers.



Forestville @ Woodlands is believed to possess a huge investment potential after the announcement from the Singapore government to develop the Thomson line. The Woodlands estate will have 3 upcoming Thomson line stations, Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South, and this will transform Woodlands into an even more vibrant town, with greater accessibility to the rest of Singapore.

The upcoming Primz Biz Hub and the Gambas industrial developments also provide excellent opportunities for rental and future capital appreciation.



It is an Executive Condo

Last but not least, Forestville is an executive condominium, which is an immensely popular type of development in Singapore. ECs are considered public housing, but are developed and sold by developers from the private sector. It is part of a government initiative to help homebuyers who are ineligible for the cheaper HDB flats but can’t afford to buy private condominiums. Thus, ECs are usually priced about 20% cheaper than a private condo. Besides the affordable price, ECs usually have similar facilities when compared to the private condominiums, which means that investors do not “lose out” when purchasing an EC.



From the reasons above, you now know why Forestville EC is generating such hype amongst avid investors. Would you like to be part of this promising project too?



