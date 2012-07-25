Forever Living Announces Work-At-Jobs for Moms, Students and Retired People

Christchurch, Bournemouth -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Forever Living has announced a wide range of home jobs in Bournemouth for moms, students and retired people. Work-at-home jobs are a get-rich-quick scheme in which an individual are lured by an offer to be employed at home. According to a recent survey individuals who are most interested in work-at-home jobs are:



Moms: Chance to spend more time with the kids and living life in a more flexible way is what makes a work-at-job very exciting for moms. Many mums need to go back to work to be able to afford to give their children the lifestyle they deserve. To help moms work from home, Forever Living has recently revealed a number of networking jobs in Bournemouth.



Students: Getting a job for a student can be tricky. It is hard to balance university work and paid work. Forever Living Products offers several students jobs in Bournemouth for students who are looking for a job. Forever Living helps individuals managing their owning your own business through which they can work in flexible hours.



Retired Individuals: Having money worries is common for many retired people. Many look for ways to gain a secondary income but they couldn’t possibly or want to work a full time job. Forever Living offers various jobs for retired people so that they can supplement their income whey they are retired.



About Forever Living

Founded in Arizona in 1978 on little more than dreams and hard work, Forever Living is now a multi-billion dollar company that manufactures and sells dozens of wellness and beauty products. Forever Living is the world’s largest grower, manufacturer and distributor of Aloe Vera and now operates in over 145 countries.



Forever Living provide a professional and easy way through which people can manage their own business on a part-time basis working alongside existing commitments or they may decide to build a full-time role as their income increases. Over 9.5 million distributors worldwide have discovered the power working from home for Forever Living. Millions of people are enjoying more fulfilling, healthier, and wealthier lives, thanks to a small business that began with only a dream.



For further information visit http://www.homejobsbournemouth.co.uk/