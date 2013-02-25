Forever Young Oregon Leads Medical Spa Industry Again with Video Tutorial Strategy

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- With operations in Beaverton, Tanasbourne, Hillsboro, and Prineville, Forever Young Oregon is known as one of the leading medical spas in the Northwest corridor of the United States. It offers a variety of ant-aging services, including cellulite treatments, laser skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, face lifts, and wrinkle reductions, which are helping men and women of the Portland metropolitan region stay healthier and younger. Jennifer Zemp and her team are excited about their new video tutorial initiative. In these video tutorials, Jennifer shares some of her own beauty secrets, some of which have already been posted on YouTube. The videos show how women can take care of their bodies and skin as well as provide recommendations on treatments that can help rejuvenate areas of the body.



These videos have been designed to be a great resource on such topics as fat reduction, cellulite treatment and other challenging areas that many women (and men) face. Moreover, the videos are a useful way for clients to get to know Jennifer, while becoming better educated about their bodies and the options available to them at Forever Young Oregon.



Forever Young Oregon is the top medical spa in the Portland, Oregon metro area. The company has served over 53,000 satisfied customers over the past several years. According to Jennifer Zemp, the secret to the success of Forever Young Oregon is her on-going personal involvement and that of her staff in the daily operations of the business. She says, "I play an active role in serving many of our clients, often times on a one-to-one basis."



The unique, personal, hands-on approach of Forever Young Oregon has been experienced by many of their regular clients, who have counted on Jennifer Zemp and her highly qualified staff of spa managers for guidance on the best treatments to achieve their beauty goals. The spa also offers an exclusive line of anti-aging products to help their clients maintain their youthful appearance from the comfort of their own homes.



But Forever Young Oregon offers much more than a typical spa. It has a comprehensive system from A-Z to help most women and men transform their bodies and the way they feel. Additionally, the company consults with some of the leading anti-aging experts about the latest developments, which can potentially serve the needs of its clients.



The commitment of Forever Young to its clients demonstrates the following fact: In this age of information, all clients need a trusted authority, like Jennifer Zemp, to guide them on how to synthesize and use information effectively. This also includes the useful tips for women and men to transform their bodies successfully. Additionally, the managers of Forever Young give their clients valuable service at all levels, irrespective of the cost or duration of the treatment. Forever Young Oregon also offers their clients many opportunities to save money throughout the year, so that they can gain the benefits of living younger and longer in a cost-effective fashion. Especially, when they are not satisfied with any of their services, they are committed to keeping you as a happy customer.



