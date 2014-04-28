Foreverydress.com Releases a New Line of Bridesmaid Dresses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- It is always difficult for women to buy bridesmaid dresses and it is so mostly not just because of the wide range of choices, quality of material, but rather the steep price tags. Addressing the problem, Foreverydress.com recently released its new line of affordable bridesmaid dresses for women who want to buy wedding clothes on a lower budget. On the online fashion store, women can choose from a wide range of colors and designs of bridesmaid dresses depending on their taste.



The pricing of these dresses start at $78.99 and go up to a maximum of $99.99. This makes it possible for people of all income levels to buy the dresses of their choice without pinching their pockets or compromising on quality. The online store offers home delivery across all major countries in the world. These dresses can also be readily worn for other occasions such as prom nights.



Talking about the new range of affordable bridesmaid dresses, the media spokesperson at Foreverydress.com stated - “Our new line of wedding dresses are targeted towards women who have been compromising on their choice and material of the dresses they boughtall this while, mainly because of their high price tags. All the products in our line of bridesmaid dresses are priced below $100, which makes it practically reachable to any women from all income levels.”



Talking about wide reach of their delivery network, one of the senior administrators at Foreverydress.com stated - “Foreverydress.com ships worldwide to nearly every country across the globe, covering North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and more. We employ the services of major, trusted international carriers to ensure your package arrives to your destination safely and securely. Please refer to the chart below to check if we ship to your country.”



Apart from bridesmaid dresses, women can also buy cheap Quinceanera dresses , prom dresses, cocktail dresses, flower girl dresses, evening dresses, accessories, and much more.



About Foreverydress.com

Foreverydress.com is one of the leading online fashion stores that sell bridesmaid dresses, cocktail dress, party dresses and whole range of other affordable dresses and accessories for women. The online store offers affordable products making it simpler for women of all income levels buying designer clothes and accessories.



To know more about Foreverydress.com, visit http://www.foreverydress.com