Foreverydress.com Rolls out New Collection of Short Bridesmaid Dresses at Discounted Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- ForEveryDress.com, a renowned wedding dress supplier has released a site-wide promotion of bridesmaid and wedding gowns. This special promotion includes heavy discounts featuring up to 50 percent off on several products, and free shipping, and more.



Visit foreverydress.com to buy trendy wedding dresses that match with all common fashion accessories.



The online store has now introduced new collection of evening dresses, wedding gowns, and bridesmaid attires, allowing pretty girls to create fashionable and elegant look without breaking the bank. The discounted rates would be applicable throughout the month of April.



These bridesmaid clothes have been designed by well-known brands according to the latest trends of this year. With the help of skilled staff and dress experts, this online site has come up with an excellent collection of unique bridesmaid dresses.



One of the spokespersons stated – “the company is dedicated to natural flair and true fashion originality, and this collection of 2014 wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses is simply stunning.”



The latest selection comes in all popular styles, including chiffon dress, off-shoulder gown, sleeveless, empire strapless chiffon, elastic, V-neck beading, satin dresses, woven, beading, and so on.



The marketing manager of the firm further mentioned – “The firm aims to update its range at a high rate and is very much passionate about developing feminine, vibrant, energetic products, making generous and elegant clothes affordable for every lady.”



Customers can get their masterpiece at affordable prices, and this is one of those stores where females need not break their bank to look beautiful.



About foreverydress.com

www.foreverydress.com is an online portal that sells bridesmaid, and wedding gowns; quality products can be customized as per the customer’s preference.



Flower girl dress, evening dress, bridesmaid, cocktail, prom, and wedding dresses are offered at reasonable price. Being the leading online store that offers affordable yet chic wedding dresses, cute prom clothes, and elegant cocktail dresses, it offers more than one thousand women’s clothes, featuring the largest variety of styles.



The company aims to boost the confidence of women, offering elegant, pretty, quality, and stylish dresses. Visit foreverydress.com to take a look at the latest collection of Bridesmaid dresses.