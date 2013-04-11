Fibonacci Calculator Now Available at ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Fibonacci Trading has been quite a profitable technique in forex because it provides forex brokers and investors with a fair idea of the support and resistance levels of the given currency pair. “With Fibonacci Trading, the trader gets an idea of when to enter or exit a trade which is all he requires to make profits,” says an expert from ForexMinute.



The expert further ensures, “With ForexMinute Fibonacci Calculator, forex traders and brokers can produce retracement and extension values in bullish and bearish trends”. He adds, “It would be nice for everyone to try trading with these signals and see if it works for them. It can be used in a combination with other signals to further assure success.”



The Fibonacci Calculator at ForexMinute.com can be added to forex brokers’ existing websites or blogs to give a far-reaching experience. The tool is fully customizable and provides a great look to website or blog.



ForexMinute also provides traders and brokers with the free JavaScript of other forex tools, including exchange rates tool, economic calendar, online currency converter, real time forex quotes, profit and loss calculator, financial webmaster tools, pivot point calculator, RSS feeder, along with ForexMinute’s news and blog widget.



