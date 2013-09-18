Forex Educational Website Now Offers Free Forex Trading Course for Beginners

Klang, Selangor -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Forex Trading Malaysia, an online education platform dedicated to forex, binary options and other financial asset trading, now announces to offer free education to the beginners. The aim of the free forex trading education program is to provide newbie traders with all helpful knowledge and insight, enabling them to carry out trades in a sensible manner and thus stay profitable from their trades.



The new educational forex trading materials guide beginners with some basic knowledge like choosing the best platform or using demo accounts to understand the ins and outs of the currency trading while at the same time, it helps develop some new trading strategies. The site maintains that their free forex trading course is for anyone who wants to learn the advanced trading techniques for starting a successful currency trading venture.



One of the leading currency trading analysts based in Malaysia reveals, “Forex trading today is attracting the attention of numerous people. It’s a lucrative market indeed, but success remains limited to those traders who gain enough knowledge and develop a successful trading strategy.” Forex Trading Malaysia has been a leading online trading education provider and they are well aware of the fact how proper knowledge, training and guidance are important to start the currency trading business in a risk free manner.



A large number of people from across the globe are in search of an alternate source of income due to the rising cost of living and the economic crisis that many nations are facing today. Lot many of them rush to the currency market to make money without gaining proper knowledge and learning trading techniques. The website warns such newbie traders about the risks that are often associated with the Forex trading and encourages them to open a demo account with a Forex broker, at first. They explain the importance of currency trading for dummies which can be a practical way to learn forex trading without investing one’s real money.



The site Forex Trading Malaysia has always been in the forefront in educating traders with their helpful resources and educational materials. Now, beginners can take advantage of their free education by visiting the link http://forextradingmalaysia.org/forex-course-for-beginners .



About Forex Trading Malaysia

Forex Trading Malaysia has been providing knowledge, technologies and services in the financial business for the benefit of investors and traders. The company provides Forex education, brokerage services and the professional trading software for the participants of financial market trading.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ahmad Shahie

Address: BBK PSN BKT Raja,

Klang, Selangor 41150, Malaysia

Website: http://forextradingmalaysia.org