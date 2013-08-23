Forex Expert Releases Comprehensive Review of Innovative Forex Megadroid Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- A well-established Forex trader and expert has just published a comprehensive review of an innovative new software that helps prepare traders who decide to enter the Forex market. The Forex market can be intimidating and traders have to be prepared for every possible loss since some losses are inevitable. That’s according to the author of the review who advises anyone entering the Forex market to search out the best help in the form of Forex tools, robots and trading software. “The number of these Forex tools are endless,” according to this reviewer. “Some produce mildly impressive results but aren't worth the effort or money, and others are just a waste of time.”



For this reviewer, Forex Megadroid Software stands above the rest because it has been tested, designed and created by traders with over 39 years of experience trading in Forex markets and it has a 95.82% accuracy rate. This new software gives traders all they need to achieve a higher win to loss ratio and to gain a greater level of financial freedom.



This published review begins by giving the reader a thorough background of the Forex Magadroid Software and reveals why it is considered a new frontier in profitability and accuracy for its flexibility, performance and true accuracy. The Forex Megadroid Forex Software review also highlights the fact that the software is fully prepared and capable of handling multi-market conditions, which is something almost every other Forex system lacks. The writer then explains the Reverse Correlated Time and Practice Analysis (RCTPA) theory, which is the basis for the Forex Megadroid Software.



The remaining portions of the review discuss how the Forex Megadroid works and how to access this powerful tool. Readers will learn that unlike the majority of Forex trading systems on the market, the Forex Megadroid does not rely on short, quick gains and it does not follow the trend when markets are calm. Instead, it takes a more mindful, long-term approach to help users win more trades and increase their profits. As the review points out, since the Forex Megadroid operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, traders get a clear and efficient view of the market trends for the next 2-4 hours, which gives them plenty of time to make adjustments and appropriate changes before placing a trade.



The review lets traders know that when they sign up for the Forex Megadroid they have the option to use a live account or a demo account alongside a broker of their choice. Those who want to read the full review or get started using the Forex Megadroid can visit the software’s website.



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