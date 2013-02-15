Forex Maximiser Offers Access to the Latest Financial Trading Offers and Training Resources to Enhance Skills & Knowledge

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Forexmaximiser Trading Services - the online resource dedicated to helping financial traders and investors reach their financial dreams is pleased to announce that its website has been redesigned and the new site is now live.



As part of the new design, you will find a new layout which is easier to navigate around, an enhancement to the training content and video features.



The enhanced training section has excellent opportunities for traders/investors at beginner, intermediate or advanced level who are interested in improving their forex trading online. In addition, Forex Maximiser’s partnerships with a number of training companies means that some of the trading courses featured are FREE, so you can build on your existing skills and knowledge of the financial markets for no cost !



You can also subscribe to Forex Maximiser's free newsletter and start receiving details of the latest financial trading offers, giveaways and competitions direct to your nominated email address.



In 2012 Forex Maximiser’s registered subscribers had access to the following offers, free forex trading seminar, a 100% on your initial deposit, trade in order to be eligible for an iPad, iPhone or Blackberry mobile phone, a chance to win a Porsche Cayenne, and an all expenses trip to the Caribbean for two.



About Forex Maximiser

Forexmaximiser has partnered with some of the best Financial Brokers and Institutions who not only regularly have special offers on financial spread trading & stock trading training programs; they have giveaways, contests and competitions. So as well as having access to offers to help you maximize your investments you could also enjoy a free prize too.



