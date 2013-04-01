ForexMinute Releases a Brand New Mobile Version for Traders and Investors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Now, with a mobile compatible website, users can browse through all the available features and benefit a lot even when moving from one place to another.



There has been an immense growth in the number of mobile and smartphone users, the organization does not want to lose a large stratum of investors/traders who access internet on their handsets and brought the website compatible for all smartphones and mobile handsets. The website has been optimized to meet the requirements from users and fits to the short screens.



Regarding its mobile version, a spokesperson for the organization says, “ForexMinute with its mobile compatible website will meet the requirements from Forex traders and investors as well as brokers who wish to access the portal on the move; there is not much difference in the features that are made available for ordinary web users as the website has been optimized for small screens in mobile handsets.”



The well designed mobile website of the company shows a nice, clean navigation menu and displays the most important information that are vital for Forex traders. Stress has been given to provide text content so that the website does not take much time for opening. Moreover, as navigation is easy, mobile users will prefer it to access information on Forex trade irrespective of their locations.



ForexMinute, the world’s leading Forex news website, also offers webinars and education on how to invest wisely. Starting from the basic definitions to how to gain profit/ prevent loss from Forex trading, all is covered in their educational and tutorial programs.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading Forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class trader. The team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, Forex brokers reviews, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, Forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading Forex education tools, so they can visit their leading Forex portal whenever it suits them.



