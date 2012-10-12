Forex Profit Caster Reviews Featured in a New Article at TheForexArticles.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- There are several Forex Profit Caster reviews currently available online, with more being added every day. One popular forex blog that has recently reviewed this new trading product is TheForexArticles.com.



They have posted this Forex Profit Caster review online so that anyone interested in learning more about Bill Poulos' brand new forex course can do so very easily.



This article introduces people to the whole Forex Profit Caster package, which includes a home study course that offers a step-by-step guide to a highly profitable trading method, as well as custom trade alert software that reportedly cost more than $100,000 to develop.



According to this article, the software is the big selling point of this particular trading product. It was developed based on the profitable trading method included in the home study course, and it basically saves users a lot of time and effort because it will alert them to set-ups in real time as and when they arise.



The method employs advanced triangle patterns, along with price action and one other technical indicator, and the software visually displays precise entry and exit points on the charts of all the major currency pairs.



Subsequently it presents people with the very best set-ups based on either the hourly or daily charts. It also informs them when they should be entering and exiting a trade to maximise profits and minimise losses.



Bill Poulos has a long history of producing top notch forex trading courses, and this latest one is said to be one of the best yet.



A series of preview videos are currently being posted online on a daily basis to give people an idea of how this Forex Profit Caster trade alert software works in practice. Links to these videos, along with a full review of this brand new product, can be found at:



http://theforexarticles.com/2012/10/06/forex-profit-caster-review/



About TheForexArticles.com

TheForexArticles.com has been publishing lots of free forex trading tips and advice since 2007, and they regularly review many of the new trading courses that come on to the market.