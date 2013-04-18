London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- ForexMinute sincerely discusses the very burning issue in global finance market, the rising fraud cases by erratic online forex brokers, while enlightening traders with the most essential tips on how to avoid problems with them.



The news portal, in one of its articles, suggests investors to do a thorough research about the forex broker whom they are planning to open an account with. “Opting for a reputable broker with a no re-quoting policy is the best place to start”, recommends ForexMinute.com. The portal provides the most genuine forex reviews to assist investors in analyzing the best of forex brokers in the global market.



The forex news portal further suggests investors to ensure every aspect of their account, like margin money, lot sizes, leverages, etc. “If you are completely comfortable with the terms and conditions, then you will be treated fairly”, says ForexMinute.com.



ForexMinute also recommends investors to make sure of the effectiveness of Forex tools offered by the commodity brokers. “Make sure that you get the most out of your trading experience and steer clear of from any pricing issues that may possibly arise.”



He continues, “Investors should also avoid the brokers which engage investors in questionable practices such as too much slippage; re-quoting, front running, stop running, and forbidden strategy clauses.”



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



You can have the ForexMinute newsletter delivered to you each trading day. Simply sign up today. You will be kept up to date on the latest market action. It’s free and simple -http://www.forexminute.com/newsletter.