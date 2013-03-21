ForexMinute Gets Encouraging Reviews from International Traders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- US based investor Jason praised ForexMinute for its genuine forex reviews. He reviewed, “I am impressed with the substance of ForexMinute. I and my friends are happy with the portal for providing us information about the best forex brokers. Those pair options articles are also useful. I look forward to following all the latest developments on ForexMinute.”



Juan from Spain is another experienced trader to praise ForexMinute. In his review, he firmly explains how ForexMinute helped him improve his trading skills. He quotes, “ForexMinute is easy to follow and has helped me improve my forex trading experience. The news ticker and fundamental sections are what makes their site special. The future is promising with all the new features I can take advantage of.”



Renowned for providing beginners with adequate forex education tools, ForexMinute also received favorable responses from many of the newbies in financial trading. One among them is Germany based Dietmar, who reviews “Prior to following ForexMinute I had no idea about forex brokers or forex trading. Now I follow FOREXMINUTE.COM each trading day. With this I have a second income which wasn’t possible before. The future is promising with ForexMinute.”



Although, one of the review was considerably positive as it praised ForexMinute for its binary option and forex article section but asked for more interesting sections. “Please create new sections so I can improve my trading experience even more”, quoted Ivan from Russia but praised the portal and quipped, “Forex Minute is unique, because it makes latest financial news personal. I like the countdown on the homepage where I can refresh my page each minute.”



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, forex brokers reviews, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.

For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com