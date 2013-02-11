Forexminute Recently Reviewed the Forex Tester, a Forex Trading Tool

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- In its review of Forex Tester, ForexMinute described the Forex trading software as “amongst the best technical Forex tools in the market today” praising its user friendly features. Although the Forex news website mentioned about no direct number or live chat services by Forex Tester, but overall praised its email customer support, “Their team was quick to reply to our questions, which impressed us enough to try out their impressive Forex Tester 2”, mentioned ForexMinute.



ForexMinute concluded the review by stating, “New traders will find it very useful if they want to get ahead in the forex market. There are various charting capabilities, and other technical tools this software encompasses, so investors get the most from their Forex trading experience.”



