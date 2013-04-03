Popular Webmaster Tool Live Forex Rates Ticker Now Available at ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- A spokesperson from ForexMinute says, “With Live Forex Rates Ticker, forex brokers and traders can stay well-informed with live forex pairs. The pairs are updated every one minute with change from the last pip. We, at ForexMinute.com, strive to provide forex traders and brokers with a free code which can be copy and pasted from our portal and can be installed in any other websites or blogs.”



Speaking further, the spokesperson explains, “Along with its really simple copy-paste installation, this attractive and rich tool can be adjusted by width and speed to suit one’s website or blog. Users can change its characteristics as per their needs to suit their websites.”



ForexMinute, along with Live Forex Rates Ticker, provides visitors with a wide range of effective Forex tools. Those include economic calendar, online currency converter, real time forex quotes, exchange rates, profit and loss calculator, pivot point calculator, Fibonacci calculator, ForexMinute news and blog widget, City Times ticker and RSS feeder, etc. amongst others.



With its dedicated and helpful services, ForexMinute provides its visitors with innumerable features to understand and analyze the very latest trend of global financial market. The news portal is always matching steps with the current happenings in forex, commodity and stock market.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



