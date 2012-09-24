Forex Trading Education Expanded at Profitsrun.com

Wixom, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Helpful, easy-to-understand forex trading information is now a hallmark of a highly respected trading education company and its website. Profits Run, Inc. and its Profitsrun.com website recently updated the education section of the website significantly. It’s now dedicating more information to the foreign exchange market—also known as “forex”—a form of exchange for the trading of international currencies. The education is intended for those who want to learn the intricacies of the markets and who especially want to learn to trade forex market. Profitsrun.com has taken a very complicated system and made it easy to understand.



Profitsrun.com forex trading education is the most comprehensive teaching tool available to traders who want to learn about the complexities of trading in the international market. The company’s experts offer unparalleled knowledge and perspective on a wide range of financial topics, not just on how to trade forex. Todd Granthem is one of these experts, a financial adviser working for the company who has written several articles on the forex market that are available on the website. Titles of these articles include “Trade Forex Flag Patterns With This Strategy” and “Learn How To Spot Forex Trends.”



In addition to learning about the forex market, visitors to Profitsrun.com can read about general trading strategies, the implications on the markets of presidential elections and the impact of the national debt on the markets, among many other topics.



Profits Run, Inc. was formed in 2001 by Bill Poulos, a retired automotive executive who holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in business administration with a major in finance. He has been trading the markets since 1974. With these nearly 40 years of trading experience, Bill has developed dozens of trading systems and methods. He established Profits Run, Inc. to impart his trading experience and wisdom to others so they could shortcut their learning curve and ultimately potentially skyrocket their earnings in the markets.



Bill now has thousands of students all around the world, from all walks of life, and at all experience levels. He prides himself on providing honest and realistic trading education and is known for the continuous and ongoing support and follow-up he offers his students.



His partner in Profits Run is his son, Greg, who is responsible for marketing and all technical support. In addition, Bill also has a full-time operations staff to ensure that his trading education is delivered and supported in a high-quality and timely manner.



About Profits Run, Inc.

