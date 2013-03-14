ForexMinute Advocates Automated Forex Trading for Traders and Investors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- As indicated by the forex news portal, traders can choose among the best forex signal providers that not only provides them with automatically executable trades but also a friendly user-interface. “An effective interface has been created where traders can meet and professionals can show off their trading systems,” says a Forex expert from ForexMinute.com.



The expert continues by stating, “The end user can research which of these signal providers have the best profit history, least risk and highest percentage of winning trades. The best thing to do is deposit a large sum of money in your trading account to enable flexibility. Additionally, make sure you do your research into the most desirable signal providers. Also, a good tip is to trade with a maximum of two or three signal providers at one time, so your potential risks will be minimized.”



To its own experience and extensive research in the forex market, ForexMinute also recommends ZuluTrade, one of the best and leading forex trading signals provider, to its visitors and forex traders around the globe.



The news portal’s Forex experts tried and tested ZuluTrade services for three months and made some desirable profits from their trades. ForexMinute states, “If you want to start automatic forex trading by choosing your best signal provider and have your trades executed for you then take a further look into what ZuluTrade has too offer.”



As reviewed by ForexMinute, ZuluTrade easily provides different signal providers to choose the best from. The forex signals provider also opens and closes trades automatically, using its revolutionizing ZuluTrade technology.



Furthermore, using ZuluTrade does not cost a penny from traders as it creates its revenues from the brokers which use their systems. This also helps users share rebates with signal providers, ensuring an effective and profitable automated forex trading.



