The Forex Profit Accelerator Method Emerges As Industry Leader in Forex Trading

The Forex (foreign exchange) market is where one currency is traded for another. As the largest financial market in the world, it sees daily turnover in the trillions of dollars. The primary reason for the accolades being garnered by the Forex Profit Accelerator method on numerous review Websites is due to what Bill Poulos has learned in 33 years in trading markets. According to Poulos, the perspective held by a great majority of Forex traders that day trading in these markets is the only way to make money is a very dangerous one. “Not all traders are psychologically equipped to handle day trading and consequently get in over their heads and end up with emptied trading accounts within hours,” said Poulos.



The Forex Profit Accelerator method treats the 24/7 Forex market as an end-of-day market to reduce the stress and strain associated with trading on a 24-hour basis. This approach can potentially offer far more profit by allowing traders to quickly jump from one big swing to another as they’re driven by the Forex market giants—the big banks and other financial institutions, including governments. The method allows traders to ride the trend on the coat tails of the mega traders, but with greater agility, minimized risk and ultimately maximized profits.



The Forex Profit Accelerator is a major topic of discussion on a number of news Websites geared to Forex trading as well. The Poulos-designed course is actually four complete methods that can be used individually or synergistically together. They are based on four “golden rules” of determining the merits of a trading method, which include its completeness, inclusion of specific risk management guidelines, a basis in technical analysis and a 20 minutes-per-day process benchmark.



The course itself is comprised of six CD Rom tutorials and extensive support materials and access. “The Forex Profit Accelerator method utilizes simplicity as its mantra in order to minimize paying attention to too many or the wrong indicators,” explains Poulos. Identifying the right indicators allows you to trade with discipline because you will understand an objective set of rules that the right indicators can provide.”



