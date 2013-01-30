ForexMinute Comes Up with the Efficient Forex Trading Tools for Forex Brokers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- ForexMinute, world’s leading forex news website, is now providing free java scripts of its effective forex trading tools. The tools can be added to existing websites of any forex broker without any hassle. The tools are meant to improve utilities of the existing Forex brokers’ websites.



The range of Forex compatible tools from ForexMinute includes, an Economic Calendar to keep investors up to date with the most important economic events, an Online Currency Converter tool to convert one currency into another in real time, a Real Time Forex Quotes tool to provide industry’s leading market quote tools, etc. amongst others.



Other Forex trading online tools available at ForexMinute include exchange rates tool, profit and loss calculator, pivot point calculator, RSS feeder, Fibonacci calculator tool along with ForexMinute’s News and Blog Widgets, etc. amongst others. All the tools are fully customizable and also provide a great look to websites.



The basic idea to provide such tools is to help the Forex investors understand the dynamics of the market and global economic system. The easily accessible tools are, without a doubt, a great way to source minute to minute information from the forex market. Also, the efficient tools allow investors to forecast and calculate profit and loss off forex trades.



ForexMinute is already a well-known forex news website, which strives to provide the tools for successful forex trading to all its visitors and investors. The website makes available the reviews from the top online Forex brokers. It also publishes minute to minute financial news, fundamental analysis, technical analysis and other innumerable resources for Forex investors and brokers.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, forex brokers reviews, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



