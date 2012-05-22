ForexPromos.com Launches Forex Rebates Service

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Forex Rebates are a means by which traders can make cash back on every trade they place on the Foreign Exchange Market. This is made possible by relationships between forex brokers creating a similar system to the cash-back on credit cards or loyalty points at the supermarket.



ForexPromos.com is a leading Forex trader site with a huge number of features designed to integrate the myriad world of forex trading into one central interface. The site is regularly updated with a daily morning analysis of the market news for the previous day along with the trading outlook for the day ahead. Besides the daily analysis, Forexpromos also brings breaking financial news with commentary and opinion from across the US, London, Tokyo and Sydney trading sessions. Besides the financial news visitors can also read up on the detailed trading guides and tutorials that are easy to understand.



Forex Promos has recently launched its own program to offer rebates on Forex trades. The Forex Rebates program boasts of the fastest payouts, guaranteeing that they(rebates) will be to the trader’s trading accounts by the 4th working day of the month. They are furthermore the most attractive rebates in the Forex Industry to date. They have put an emphasis on simplicity and user-experience, with a simple form for traders to fill out to participate in the rebates system; the rebates are subsequently paid out straight to the trader's trading account.



Forex Promos Managing Partner and Communications Manager, Ron Sech explains, "By launching the Forex rebates service, we aim to offer traders the best commissions in the industry and by doing that quickly and transparently. Our goal is to provide forex rebates in the simplest way possible while keeping it transparent."



One of the biggest advantage comes from the fact that ForexPromos.com maintains a close business relationship with the forex brokers they promote. “This basically translates to us being able to intervene and resolve and any issues traders might face. Even if it means speeding up trader’s withdrawals” said Ron.



Ron Sech is confident that Forex Promos will become the market leader in Rebate services, "We understand that there are many Forex rebate services available today. What sets us apart is our simplistic approach with a layer of transparency. Not only do we offer one of the best Forex rebates, we also provide exclusive support for traders who enroll in our program. Getting Forex rebates is as simple as entering your details (including trading account number) and start getting rebates"



About Forex Promos

ForexPromos.com is a leading forex and financial news website that provides visitors with breaking news and expert commentary, as well as daily analysis on the state of the forex markets. The site caters for professional traders and beginners alike, and is currently offering a service enabling traders to team up with their favorite brokers and receive cash rebates paid directly into their trading account. For more information please visit: http://www.forexpromos.com/