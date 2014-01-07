ForexVestor Simplifies the Investing Process for New and Experienced Investors Alike

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Certain Forex brokers report 90 percent of investors lose money in the Forex market, five percent break even, and five percent bring in big returns. "The key to success with Forex trading lies in knowing which platform to use and which tools are available. Information such as this may be found on ForexVestor which is why many investors start their search for information at this site," Mark Lewis of ForexVestor declares.



Many visit ForexVestor to read the Fapturbo review offered on the site as this trading robot continuously proves to be very profitable in all markets or so Fap Turbo claims. Surprisingly, ForexVestor finds this robot is exactly what it promises and a great deal more, and they even declare it to be the one trading robot every investor should use. The robot comes with a 60-day, no-quibble money back guarantee so investors can try it for two months with no risk.



"Fap Turbo requires very little to get started, and yet all investors trade on a level playing field. In addition, the robot updates in real time, providing investors with more opportunities to make a real and sustained income, and trades take place 24 hours a day, five days a week. All trading is automated and this robot is proven to be effective which is why many investors refuse to use anything else," Lewis explains.



ForexVestor examines Plus 500 to determine if this program is one investors should consider making use of. After carefully studying this program, the site finds this market to be one that is both interesting and safe, whether one is a new investor or has been trading in this market for years. Currency, according to the site, remains a strong commodity, and this plus500 review declares the trading platform offered to be an excellent one.



"Investors receive a starter bonus, with no minimum deposit required, and Plus 500 offers a free comprehensive demo for those new to Forex investing. In business for almost two decades, Plus 500 retains a reputation as one of the best around, and the company offers its own trading platform along with online access, a mobile app and downloadable program. These are just a few of the reasons why Forex Vestor really likes this trading option," Lewis continues.



ForexVestor, in addition to offering reviews of various trading platforms, provides a wealth of advice for investors of all experience levels. Learn about the personality traits of a successful Forex trader, read about various trading strategies or catch up on the latest news with the help of this site. "ForexVestor remains committed to providing the information investors need to be successful in this market, and our reviews are just one method we use to achieve this goal," Lewis states.



About ForexVestor

Forexvestor.com was created for traders to help them wade through the various programs and tools available and make it easier for them to distinguish between what is good and what is not.