Forget the Gym! Get Healthier Without Leaving the Kitchen Discover the Health Benefits of Juicing

Chesterbrook, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Are you looking for a way to become healthier without going to the gym or joining some expensive diet program? The answer could be closer than you think. In fact it may be found on your kitchen counter in the form of a juicing machine.



Juicing may be one of the easiest ways to create a new and healthier YOU. The benefits of juicing are becoming more and more recognized by not only athletes and health professionals, but by the general population as well. Thanks to the availability of so many juicing recipes people are discovering that juicing for health is not at all difficult. Now you can find great juicing recipes for weight loss that will allow you to create your own customized juicing diet plan. Then there are juicing cleanse recipes that will help you to detox your liver and even ways that you can get get into juicing for life to help your body fight the harmful effects of aging. Thanks to the many different types of juicing machines on the market today it is not difficult to make juicing a part of your everyday living.



Juicing Jump-Start is your blueprint to reaping the juicing benefits mentioned above and more. This book will help you get started even if you are a beginner and know next to nothing about juicing or someone who has decided to give this activity a try, but has no idea of what kinds of juicing machines there are to choose from or what they do. Even if you are a seasoned juicer you will find some great juicing recipes in this book, along with a collection of tips to make your juicing easier and more effective.



Juicing Jump-Start is the latest release by The Health Informant, and can be purchased directly from the Amazon Kindle Store (http://www.amazon.com/Juicing-Jump-Start-ebook/dp/B00D1OJQL6/) or from the author's website (http://www.thehealthinformant.com/) and is intended for Kindle readers or other digital reading devices that can download e-books with the free Kindle app. Soon it will also be available in a print version as well from Amazon books within CreateSpace Publishing.



