Forgot iPad Screen Lock Password? Dr.Fone from Wondershare Can Help

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- If you are in a situation where you forgot your iPad screen lock password, here is tool that can come in handy. Wondershare, the software company based in Shenzhen, China has launched a new tool called Dr.Fone that can resolve the issue. This tool comes in two versions for Mac and Windows users. So both the users of these operating systems can benefit from this device.



The Wondershare website provides free instructions for using Dr.Fone and to unlock screen lock iPad. The only other alternative to unlock the iPad other than using a password is restoring it to original settings. However, the data on the iPad shall disappear if this is done. Hence the information needs to be backed up before the restoration is carried out. The Wondershare Dr.Fone for Windows and Dr.Fone (Mac) allow the user to provide backup for the data on the iPad. In addition, these tools also help users to retrieve lost data.



A free trial version of the tool is available for downloading at the Wondershare website. Furthermore, clear instructions together with graphical pictures are provided that illustrate the process. For instance, for Windows, the software has to be run and connected to the computer. Then the DFU mode has to be entered and the locked iPad has to be scanned. After the scan is carried out, the complete data can be previewed on the iPad. To retrieve the information that has to be recovered, click `Recover’, which then saves the data to the computer.



Moreover, official instructions from Apple for restoring iPad are also listed on this site. However, even at the Apple service center, the iPad will require to be restored for the purpose of unlocking it. Here again, everything will be erased from the iPad. Hence the Wondershare Dr.Fone serves as an effective tool for backing up the essential data.



A video tutorial is also available at the Wondershare website that presents in detail the process to unlock screen lock iPad using Dr.Fone. Besides, work is also under way for developing software with regard to iPad4. According to the site, “Dr.Fone already supports data recovery from iTunes backup file for iPad 4. And the version that is able to scan iPad 4 directly is under developing now”.



So if you forgot iPad screen lock password, you can visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/forgot-ipad-screen-lock-password.html for more details about the process of data recovery using Dr.Fone.



About Wondershare

Wondershare is a software development company with headquarters at Shenzhen, China. Its vision is to utilize software for creating a wonderful life. The Wondershare Dr.Fone for the Mac and Windows operating systems aims to help users in backing up and retrieving data on the iPad for the user who does not remember her screen lock password. Please visit http://www.wondershare.com/



Media Contact



Wondershare China (Headquarters)

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

8/F, Block A, TCL Building

Gaoxin Ave.1.S.

Nanshan District

Shenzhen, Guangdong

P.R.China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

URL: http://www.wondershare.com

URL: http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/forgot-ipad-screen-lock-password.html