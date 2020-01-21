Forgotten QuickBooks Password? Help Is Near with QuickBooks Repair Pro

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Certain scenarios prevent users from accessing the administrator account of QuickBooks software.



Password errors such as "Invalid login attempt," "Please enter the valid sign-in credentials," "The sign-in credentials being entered does not match the records in database" and "Can't log in into QuickBooks. Seems like the caps lock light is switched on" are some of the most common QuickBooks password errors one may encounter.



This could mean that either the accountant or user logging into the company file is using Remote Access and did not log out from a previous session, or the user is already logged into the company file from a different workstation. It could also be caused by an electrical problem causing an issue in the network. "Incidents such as these can cause data corruption, which is a much larger issue," QuickBooks Repair Pro's John Rocha said.



Some familiar solutions include ending all QuickBooks processes and logging into the company file. Alternatively, restarting the server that stores and hosts the company data file works as another common solution.



Rocha stressed that these steps can prove challenging for users not familiar with how QuickBooks works, and recommended the use of third party professionals to help resolve the issue.



