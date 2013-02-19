LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com Announces New Dr. Lift Truck Feature for Registered Members

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com, the leading professional forklift capacity rating system, has announced the availability of a special bonus feature for its registered members. Dr. Lift Truck is a service that provides members with consultation services for one-on-one discussion of a member’s particular situation. The site provides users with accurate information about the capacity of lift trucks, forklifts, or forklift certification based on the unique variables particular to each machine and its operating environment.



“The safe, efficient operation of machinery such as forklifts is crucial in creating a safe and productive work environment,” says a company representative. “No two situations are alike, and many things affect capacity ratings. The Dr. Lift Truck service was created to help our members find the answers to important questions that might affect the safe operation of their lift trucks.”



Machinery such as lift trucks typically come with capacity ratings from the manufacturer, but these ratings are not specific to each truck’s specific circumstances. The addition of accessories, the way the lift truck is used, the type of load that is being handled, and the operating environment are all factors that can affect how much weight a lift truck can safely handle. LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com is the first professional forklift capacity rating system that allows users to provide details about their equipment and situation and receive accurate, detailed capacity information. For more information, visit www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com



About Professional Forklift Engineering Services

Professional Forklift Engineering Services, LLC is a Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (Charleston area) based professional engineering firm specializing in the arena of forklift capacity rating calculations. The proprietary software which powers the LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com web portal was developed by engineers with many years of hands-on experience in providing forklift capacity ratings for some of the world’s largest forklift manufacturers. The company is a licensed professional engineering firm in the United States of America.