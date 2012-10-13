Professional Forklift Engineering Services Can Help Improve Workplace Safety with Forklift Boom Load Maps

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2012 -- For those looking to improve workplace safety and to maximize Forklift utilization, load maps can help with both. Simply put, load maps give both capacity ratings at multiple lift heights and load centers. They are a “road map” to Forklift safety. Professional Forklift Engineering Services can help customers get their map online at LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com.



Professional Forklift Engineering Services utilizes calculations made in accordance with the best engineering practices, combined with software and algorithms used by professional engineers. This allows customers to obtain instantaneous capacity rating results for any lift height or load center – and can even be done virtually.



The company’s website is the world’s first online professional forklift capacity rating system, available to all manufacturers, dealers, brokers or customers. They can help with Forklift Attachment Capacity Certifications, Professional Engineered Capacity Calculations, Equipment Configuration, Fork Wear effect on forklift capacity, Forklift Data Plate, Forklift Model Capacity Calculations, and more.



Customers won’t be able to appreciate the power of their software, and what it can do for them, until they get comfortable with its use. They are encouraged to log in at www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com for their free trial and to start using the website today.



About Professional Forklift Engineering Services

Based in the Charleston area of South Carolina, Professional Forklift Engineering Services is a professional engineering firm specializing in forklift capacity rating calculations. Their proprietary software, which powers their web portal at LiftTruckCapacityCalculator.com, was developed by engineers with many years of hands-on experience in providing forklift capacity ratings for some of the world’s largest forklift manufacturers. They are licensed in professional engineering and take pride in helping solve their customers’ problems quickly -- and virtually. Customers can visit online at http://www.lifttruckcapacitycalculator.com or contact them at 843.532.6469.