Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Forklift Market Outlook 2023:



The boost in the market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for warehouse and industrial equipment due to technological advancements and changing production processes in the automotive, electronics, food & beverage, and e-commerce industries. Technological innovations such as higher lift capacities, battery-powered vehicles, and low emission rates are driving the demand for electric forklifts which is anticipated to increase revenues generated from sales over the forecast period.



Further, population shifts to urban areas have increased warehouse space and transportation logistics in various countries adding traction to the industry growth ahead. Regional governments are also supporting business expansion plans through tax incentives, credits, and subsidies thereby positively impacting this sector's outlook over the forecast timeline.



"According to SNS insider, The Forklift Market Size is Escalated at US$ 58.5 bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 150.09 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030."



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Forklift Market are listed below:



- Toyota Industries Corporation

- Hyster-Yale Material handling Inc.

- Jungheinrich group

- KION Group AG

- Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Corporation

- Crown Equipment Corporation

- Hyundai Heavy Industries

- Komatsu Limited

- Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

- CLARK

- Doosan Corporation

- Hangcha



Forklift Market Segmentation Overview:

Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Forklift Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation By Class:

- Class 1

- Class 2

- Class 3

- Class 4 & 5



Segmentation By Power Source:

- Internal Combustion Engine

- Electric



Segmentation By Capacity:

- <5 ton

- 5 ton - 10 ton

- 11 ton - 36 ton

- >36 ton



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forklift are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



The Forklift market research examines a wide range of geographical areas. The market research thoroughly examines and covers important geographic areas such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The study examines the major firms that influence regional growth as well as the factors that drive regional market growth.



Competitive Analysis



Key Questions Answered by the Forklift Market Report:



- What impact do the ongoing crises in Ukraine and Russia have on the current state of the market?

- How do the world's best market players stay one step ahead of the competition?

- What are the main growth and trend prospects for the target market?



Conclusion of This Research Study:



