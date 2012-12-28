Forkliftaction.com Highlights Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks at ProMat 2013

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



Seegrid Corporation (http://www.Seegrid.com), the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, will be featured in the Move It Show at ProMat 2013 at the DC Velocity’s theatre. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th.



In a recent issue of Forkliftaction.com it was explained how robots create an efficient supply chain. In Part Two of Express Lanes, the editor shared how grocery leader Giant Eagle is always looking for ways to make its supply chain more efficient. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks provide an option to remove wasted travel hours. Basic calculations were used to measure the distance that a hi-lift would have traveled if hauling product using the Seegrid robots. Comparing total time per mission (trip) before and after incorporating Seegrid robots revealed significant savings in travel hours. Time saved with Seegrid robots removed costs from the supply chain.



Giant Eagle noted incorporating the Seegrid robots in the retail support center operation has allowed us to improve dock-to stock speed and productivity. Giant Eagle measures non-value-added work in labor savings. Seegrid robots allowed Giant Eagle to reallocate some Team Members to greater value-added activities. Though there are less putaway operators hauling product from the dock, these valued Team Members are reallocated to jobs like replenishment and selection.



Flexibility is a huge benefit the robots deliver because drop zones, route changes, and slotting configuration for inbound product change daily. Giant Eagle needed driverless pallet trucks that required zero facility modifications and allowed for routes to be modified quickly based upon business needs.



Manned forklifts that perform long haul travel are less proficient and less lean compared to robotic trucks because they require an operator who is paid on an hourly basis to perform non-value-added travel. When robotic industrial trucks do the work of manned forklifts, forklift operators are reassigned to other job functions that are greatly needed and help increase productivity.



Express Lanes have become a staple in supermarkets—a convenient, faster, effective and efficient way to complete the shopping experience for customers with little time to waste. Now behind the scenes in the retail support centers where the products are stored, management also recognized the benefits of the express lane concept: moving product with a convenient, effective, efficient and faster solution—Seegrid robots.



