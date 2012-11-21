ForkliftAction.com Profiles Truth About Robots According to Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Most robots are designed to be a helping hand or a high-tech tool. They help people with tasks that would be difficult, unsafe, boring, or repetitive for a human to perform. The first industrial robots performed tasks that were, “Hot, Heavy, or Hazardous,” the three-H’s, performing tasks that were too difficult or too dangerous for people. Robots exhibit varying degrees of autonomous behavior; many robots are programmed to faithfully carry out specific repetitive actions without variation and with an extremely high degree of accuracy. These actions are determined by programmed routines that specify the direction, acceleration, velocity, deceleration, and distance of a series of coordinated motions. Sometimes they mimic the motions of humans exactly, and other times they improve upon it, moving faster, more precisely, or more smoothly than humans.



ForkliftAction.com recently featured Seegrid, a leader in robotic industrial trucks. The article provided an overview of the current market trends and sheds light on misnomers about the industry and the general fear of robotics and how it affects job safety.



The statistics for robots within the factory floor have changed dramatically over the past decade, with more than 90% of all robots within factory and assembly lines deployed within the automotive sector; this has changed dramatically with robots entering factories in most industries where there are repetitive tasks which do not require human supervision. Only 50% of the total number of robots deployed, are in use within automotive industries.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th. Seegrid invites readers (www.seegrid.com/whitepaper) to download the free white paper, The Truth About Robotics.



