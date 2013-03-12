Form a Tax-Free Offshore Company with OBS E-Commerce Consulting Ltd at Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- OBS E-commerce Consulting Ltd, the UK’s leading offshore service company, is now assisting its customers with new offshore company formation without any direct or implied tax.



The consultancy, with its expertise in international business offshore service, has listed the most important jurisdictions which are suitable to start a tax-free offshore company. The jurisdictions listed are Panama, Belize, St Kitts & Nevis, Costa Rica, Cyprus and Seychelles, etc. amongst others.



A spokesperson for OBS E-commerce Consulting elaborates further by stating, “Offshore company incorporation in Tax Free Jurisdictions gives you a lot of flexibilities, such as, there are no taxes for companies or private individuals; anonymity is strictly guaranteed to beneficiaries of the companies and bank accounts; one can open bank accounts on behalf of the offshore company; the offshore company and bank account can operate worldwide.”



The spokesperson also explained about the reasons for such tax-free possibilities for offshore companies. He stated, “In certain jurisdictions, offshore business companies are given an advantage of a tax-exempt status. They are not obliged to submit annual account and audits in the offshore location.”



But the real task lies in setting up an offshore company as this requires a bunch of legal formalities and legal procedures, depending on country-to-country. However, OBS E-commerce Consulting eases and speeds up the process of company formation in offshore jurisdiction. The consulting company, with its expert legal advisors, helps clients right from opening offshore bank accounts to offshore companies incorporation.



OBS also offers efficient tax planning that legally allows taxes elimination in their client’s home country. The company sets up and manages its client’s offshore bank account, offshore cards, offshore payment gateway, E-commerce. amongst others.



