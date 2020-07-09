Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Films Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis - 2018– 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Consumer Convenience at the Epicenter – Increase in Preference for Flexible Packaging Solutions Fueling the Demand for FFS Films



Manufacturers of FFS films are engaged in developing products with reduced thickness and higher strength. Reducing the thickness of FFS films aids in reduction of packaging weight, which translates into higher number of packaged units per tonnes of film. Furthermore, reduction in thickness of FFS films also enables low space consumption and cost-effective packaging. Future Market Insights' analysis is aimed to provide a holistic view of the evolution of the FFS films landscape.



OVERVIEW



Form-Fill-Seal Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



A recent market study published by FMI, "Form-Fill-Seal Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029" offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the form-fill-seal films market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



FORM-FILL-SEAL (FFS) FILMS MARKET TAXONOMY



The global form-fill-seal films market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.



By Material Type



Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

EVOH

Polyamide (PA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Aluminium Foil



By Layer Structure



Monolayer

Multilayer



By Thickness



25 to 75 micron

76 to 150 micron

151 to 225 micron

Above 225 micron



By Application



Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Sachets

Stick Packs



By Application



Food

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Pet Food

Grains & Cereals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Seeds

Fertilizers

Building & Construction

Tobacco

Others



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report commences with the executive summary of the form-fill-seal films market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global form-fill-seal films market, along-with key facts about form-fill-seal films. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the form-fill-seal films market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about form-fill-seal films present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the form-fill-seal films market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, which is likely to have a significant impact on form-fill-seal films market.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This section includes a comparative analysis of different form-fill-seal films. Along with the product adoption analysis and promotional strategies being used by tier 1 manufacturers and features which set form-fill-seal films apart.



Chapter 05 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029



This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the form-fill-seal films market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical form-fill-seal films market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).



Chapter 06 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Pricing Analysis



This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various material type of form-fill-seal films, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.



Chapter 07 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the form-fill-seal films market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the form-fill-seal films market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the form-fill-seal films market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the form-fill-seal films market. This section also covers Porter's analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global form-fill-seal films market.



Chapter 08 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Material Type



Based on material type, the form-fill-seal films market is segmented into polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), EVOH, polyamide (PA), polylactic acid (PLA), and aluminium foil. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 09 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Layer Structure



Based on layer structure, the form-fill-seal films market is segmented into monolayer and multilayer. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 10 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Thickness



This chapter provides details about the form-fill-seal films market on the basis of thickness, and has been classified into 25 to 75 micron, 76-150 micron, 151-225 micron, above 225 micron. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 11 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Application



This chapter provides details about the form-fill-seal films market on the basis of application, and has been classified into pouches, bags & sacks, sachets, and stick packs. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 12 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End Use



This chapter provides details about the form-fill-seal films market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, building & construction, tobacco, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 13 – Global Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region



This chapter explains how the form-fill-seal films market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 14 – North America Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American form-fill-seal films market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of form-fill-seal films.



Chapter 15 – Latin America Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America form-fill-seal films market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the form-fill-seal films market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 16 – Europe Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



Important growth prospects of the form-fill-seal films market based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.



Chapter 17 – MEA Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter provides information about how the form-fill-seal films market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 - 2029.



Chapter 18 –East Asia Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the form-fill-seal films market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the form-fill-seal films market in the East Asian region.



Chapter 19 – South Asia Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia form-fill-seal films market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia form-fill-seal films market during the period 2019-2029.



Chapter 20 – Oceania Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania form-fill-seal films market.



Chapter 21 – Emerging Countries Form-Fill-Seal Films Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



The section provides market forecast and analysis for emerging countries based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.



Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the form-fill-seal films market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the form-fill-seal films market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Coveris Inc., Mondi Group, Schur Flexibles Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, RETAL Industries Ltd., Harwal Group, Muraplast d.o.o., Trioplast Industrier AB, FUCINE FILM S.P.A., Nordfolien GmbH, Oerlemans Packaging BV, Algoja d.o.o., Elif Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS., BP Plastics Holding Bhd., Plastixx FFS Technologies Inc., Slovpack Bratislava spol. s r.o., Qatar Plastic Products Company W.L.L., and Thrace Polyfilms S.A. among others.



Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the form-fill-seal films report.



Chapter 25 – Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the form-fill-seal films market.