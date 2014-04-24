Form W2C: Businesses Appreciate the Time & Money Saved when Using EzW2 Correction to File & Print

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Utilizing W2C tax software can be stressful if you have never had to file W2 or W3 Correction forms. EzW2Correction, the form W2C and W3C filing and printing software from halfpricesoft.com, was enhanced with the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for small businesses. ezW2Correction is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. Now approved by SSA to print all W-2C and W-3C forms on white paper, this will make EzW2C software even more enticing to businesses!



This Form W-2C and W3C software was also enhanced with the quick data import feature that can import employee and certain W2 data from .csv file - a common format used by spreadsheet software, as well as e-file document.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/w2c_software_free_dowload.asp, even if they have no accounting background or little computer experience. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



Priced from only $39 ($0 through online special offer), the new W-2 Form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability. The main features include:



- Clients save valuable time by eliminating an extensive learning curve - ezW2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.

- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms too.

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Try before purchasing



“W2 tax reporting should not be headache for women running a small business .” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With the new ezW2Correction software, we have responded to the customers’ request of a simple and low-cost way to print and file W2 corrected forms quickly.”



Customers who would like to acquire ezW2 Correction software for free, can take advantage of a special offer through TrialPay. Simply by trying products and services from partners of Halfpricesoft.com and TrialPay, customers can receive a license key without cost. Advertising fees paid by TrialPay advertisers cover the cost of the license key.



No more w-2 C and W-3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.



For More Information Please Contact:



halfpricesoft.com

3801 Springhurst Blvd, Ste 207 Louisville, KY 40241 USA

contact@halfpricesoft.com

(866) 909-6448

http://www.halfpricesoft.com