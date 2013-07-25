Format Films Video Production Launches Affordable Line of Business Video Services

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- 4 billion videos are watched on YouTube everyday and Digiday reported online video budgets increased by 47% in 2012. To fulfill this growing need for competitively priced video production for the web and on television, Format Films, a boutique video production company announced they are offering a line of affordably priced video production services for business customers that won't "break the bank."



According to co-founder Julian Parkinson, "Now, more than ever before, there's a huge need for economically priced video productions for the web. Now that YouTube and the like play such a huge part in everyone's life, it really is more important than ever to have video as part of your marketing strategy."



Parkinson continues, commenting on what he sees on YouTube and the web today. "It's sad, really, to watch some of the efforts out on the web these days. You need more than a monkey with a camera. You need a video production partner that can help you fine-tune a message, offer helpful recommendations and co-ordinate your project from start to finish. We are much like an ad-agency, camera crew, graphic and post production house rolled into one and we are definitely there for our customers, every step of the way, ensuring the end result matches the vision"



Every 20 seconds, 20 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube. Parkinson and his team is committed to helping businesses make the most of that video. Says Parkinson, "We offer a full video production service starting from the initial idea, to the finished product. Paying attention to every detail to make sure your project is hassle free and delivered on time we strive to inform, activate, motivate and inspire."



Parkinson says their team also provides HD Video Tours for Real Estate customers that have been extremely well received. "Our HD video tours shows commercial property in a way that potential buyers get to know the layout and feel before they visit. This helps them identify properties that will be right for them, which will prevent wasted viewings for realtors."



Parkinson continues, detailing the Corporate Profile Video s his firm also produces. "These video will convey a precise message to business clients and showcase the company in a functional and entertaining perspective. This is the new standard that customers have come to expect, so we give it to them. The bottom line is, our fresh approach and streamlined business means that you can have that cool video production without it costing an arm and a leg. If you have an idea, run it by us and lets see what we can create."



About Format Films

With over 25 years experience in photography and video and formed formed format, Format Films, a boutique, video production company, is 2equipped to handle every aspect of production taking projects from concept through to delivery, making it easy and affordable to get customer's messages out on the web with video. Their clients enjoy competitive pricing, efficient processes and high quality projects to showcase their businesses, products, services and staff.