Former Australian Olympian Albie Thomas Dies

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The running and olympic communities are mourning a loss again. Three time Australian Olympic runner Albie Thomas died. The news of Albie's death came right after the completion of this years NYC Marathon.



Thomas held world records for two and three miles, and was a 3-time Olympian. Thomas ran for Australia in the 50’s and 60’s.Thomas set world records in 1958 for running three miles in 13:10 and two miles in 8:32. Albie was also a very influential coach.



It is thought that there will be some events in Thomas' honor and memory at the upcoming winter olympic events.



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