Former Chief Judge Joins Neifeld IP Law, PC

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- On May 27, 2014, Michael Fleming, the former Chief Administrative Patent Judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), joined Neifeld IP Law, PC.



Mike advises and represents clients on all areas of post-grant proceedings, appeals and USPTO practices. His primary focus is representing clients in the new post-grant proceedings that were established by the America Invents Act (AIA).



Mike is also available as an expert witness on patent office policy, practice and procedure, and as a patent consultant for patent prosecution and policy matters. On April 14, 2014, Robert Mihail, another patent attorney, also joined the firm. Robert focusses on patent and trademark prosecution, and inter partes proceedings before the PTAB and TTAB (Trademark Trial and Appeal Board).