Former DEA Agent Book Made Into Movie

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Robert Mazur, Former DEA Undercover Agent and Author of 'The Infiltrator: My Secret Life Inside the Dirty Banks Behind Pablo Escobar's Medellin Cartel' After five years deeply undercover within Pablo Escobar's network, Robert Mazur wrote a book about his life that has now been picked up by Hollywood for a new movie.



Mazur's undercover work helped to expose corruption and money laundering schemes by the world's 7th largest bank BCCI (The Bank of Credit and Commerce International).



He gained the confidence of the cartel leaders while posing as Tampa-based businessman Bob Musella, who would launder tens of millions of dollars for the Medellin cartel, and reported to the Federal Government.



The director of the recent hit movie 'The Lincoln Lawyer', Brad Furman, has signed onto to do the project and Robert Mazur will serve as an Executive Director for the movie that brings his exciting life to the big screen.



Good Films signed a deal with FilmNation Entertainment to represent The Infiltrator and several other films owned by Good Films at the Berlin Film Festival this month. The Infiltrator is the highest budget film of the 6 films that Good Films intends to produce. The budget for The Infiltrator film is estimated at $55 million (US).



FilmNation Entertainment is in the process of selling the international rights to The Infiltrator in various parts of the world, which will raise capital to finance the film's production.



To read more about the movie deal visit http://www.variety.com/article/VR1118064603/



Robert Mazur is available for interviews.



Contact:

Shannon Rose

Eclectic Media Productions

(347) 927-8277

info@mediaproductions.tv