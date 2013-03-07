Former Hockey Player, Mark Hardy Volunteers His Help with Food Tidings

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Mark Hardy isn't just a retired NHL Hockey player; he is an avid volunteer in various charities throughout the Monrovia, California area such as The Fellowship Monrovia's Food Tidings. Food Tidings is a program at the Fellowship Church of Monrovia that provides meals to friends or family members going through a transitional time in life. Whether recovering from surgery, having a baby or grieving the passing of a loved one; Food Tidings delivers home cooked food to the door of any struggling individual in need of a well-made meal. The organization strives to provide those who need it, the comfort and love that a meal can bring.



Mark Hardy and his wife Kristina, who joined the Food Tidings crew last summer, are a part of the organizations compassion and care team. On March 11th they will again cook and deliver meals to several families in need. About his involvement in the organization, Mark states, "Every month my wife Kristina and I take a day to help contribute to Food Tidings. Together we shop, prepare and deliver several families a home cooked meal. I look forward to this day each month as I know our help is giving support and encouragement to those who need it most."



About Mark Hardy

Mark, who was born in Switzerland, was raised by loving parents who shared with him a passion for Hockey. When he was a child, he and his family moved to Montreal, Canada. Over the years Mark fell in love with Ice Hockey and began engaging in the sport himself. He played for four seasons with the Montreal Juniors in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He was then selected as 30th overall by the Los Angeles Kings at the 1979 NHL Entry Draft. Later after retiring as a professional Hockey player, Mark went on to become the Assistant Coach of the LA Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks. Currently Mark is the assistant coach of the Ontario Reign in Ontario, California.